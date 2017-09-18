Toaster Oven Recipe for Athletes: Ezekiel Bread Pizzas

Your toaster oven is capable of producing so many more tasty meals than just toasted sandwiches and frozen pizza. Most toaster ovens come with a convection fan to promote even cooking. It’s more energy efficient than a regular oven because it heats up faster, not to mention that it can make foods crispy in no time at all. It’s the perfect kitchen appliance to rely on when temperatures rise in the summer and you don’t want to heat up the kitchen.

Ezekiel Bread Pizzas Servings: 4

You'll need 1 slice Ezekiel bread sesame flavor

1 cup Marinara or pizza sauce

3/4 cup reduced fat mozzarella cheese

mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, and olives

This recipe is great when you’re craving pizza without all the grease and fat you’ll find in the restaurant pie. This toaster oven pizza recipe is full of nutrients and fiber.