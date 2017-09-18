Toaster Oven Recipe for Athletes: Ezekiel English Muffin Tuna Melt

Your toaster oven is capable of producing so many more tasty meals than just toasted sandwiches and frozen pizza. Most toaster ovens come with a convection fan to promote even cooking. It’s more energy efficient than a regular oven because it heats up faster, not to mention that it can make foods crispy in no time at all. It’s the perfect kitchen appliance to rely on when temperatures rise in the summer and you don’t want to heat up the kitchen.

Ezekiel English Muffin Tuna Melt Servings: 1

You'll need 1 Ezekiel English muffin (or wheat bread)

1 can Albacore tuna in water

1 tbsp reduced fat mayo

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/2 cup sliced celery and onion

Cracked black pepper to taste

1/4 cup reduced fat cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped lettuce

1 slice tomato

This lighter variety of the classic tuna melt is designed for athletes. Using reduced-fat mayo and mustard cut down dramatically on the fat. The whole grain English Muffin packs good complex carbs and fiber for a satisfying afternoon avoiding that hitting-the-wall feeling.