Toaster Oven Recipe for Athletes: Roasted Salmon and Asparagus

Check out this healthy meal you could make in the toaster oven for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Tetra Images / Getty
Your toaster oven is capable of producing so many more tasty meals than just toasted sandwiches and frozen pizza. Most toaster ovens come with a convection fan to promote even cooking. It’s more energy efficient than a regular oven because it heats up faster, not to mention that it can make foods crispy in no time at all. It’s the perfect kitchen appliance to rely on when temperatures rise in the summer and you don’t want to heat up the kitchen.

Roasted Salmon and Asparagus Servings: 2
You'll need
  • 1 spray cooking spray
  • 10-12 spears uncooked asparagus, trimmed
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 6 oz uncooked salmon
  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard

A simple way to enjoy salmon without all the fuss. Power-packed with omega-3 fats for eye, joint, and brain health along with being a natural anti-inflammatory. Add in a side of asparagus for fiber with a host of B vitamins, iron, and folate.

Directions 
1. Preheat toaster oven to 450°.
2. Coat a shallow, 9" round or rectangular baking dish with cooking spray.
3. Place asparagus on half of prepared dish; sprinkle with oil, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Place salmon on other half of dish.
4. Bake until asparagus is tender and fish is cooked through, about 13 to 16 minutes. Remove to plates, and squeeze with fresh lemon juice.
5. Add mustard to each plate to dip the asparagus in.
