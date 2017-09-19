Toaster Oven Recipe for Athletes: Roasted Salmon and Asparagus

Your toaster oven is capable of producing so many more tasty meals than just toasted sandwiches and frozen pizza. Most toaster ovens come with a convection fan to promote even cooking. It’s more energy efficient than a regular oven because it heats up faster, not to mention that it can make foods crispy in no time at all. It’s the perfect kitchen appliance to rely on when temperatures rise in the summer and you don’t want to heat up the kitchen.

Roasted Salmon and Asparagus Servings: 2

You'll need 1 spray cooking spray

10-12 spears uncooked asparagus, trimmed

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp sea salt

6 oz uncooked salmon

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

A simple way to enjoy salmon without all the fuss. Power-packed with omega-3 fats for eye, joint, and brain health along with being a natural anti-inflammatory. Add in a side of asparagus for fiber with a host of B vitamins, iron, and folate.