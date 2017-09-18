Toaster Oven Recipe for Athletes: Turkey BLT on Whole Grain Bread

Your toaster oven is capable of producing so many more tasty meals than just toasted sandwiches and frozen pizza. Most toaster ovens come with a convection fan to promote even cooking. It’s more energy efficient than a regular oven because it heats up faster, not to mention that it can make foods crispy in no time at all. It’s the perfect kitchen appliance to rely on when temperatures rise in the summer and you don’t want to heat up the kitchen.

Turkey BLT on Whole Grain Bread Servings: 1

You'll need 2 slices whole grain bread (like Ezekiel bread)

3 slices organic turkey breast (like Applegate brand)

2 slices reduced fat American or cheddar cheese

3 slices organic, nitrate-free bacon

2 Romaine lettuce leaves

2 slices tomato

1 tbsp reduced fat mayo

Salt and pepper to taste

This is a healthier version of the traditional BLT and turkey classic. Using nitrate-free turkey slices and turkey bacon allows you to enjoy that bacon flavor sans the excess fat and preservatives. This lunch is loaded with protein, fiber, and good fats, so it’ll keep you satisfied for hours.