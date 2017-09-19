Healthy Recipes

Toaster Oven Recipes for Athletes: Baked Eggs

Eggs are the perfect breakfast for athletes who want to build lean muscle. So why not try them in the toaster oven?

Vegetable Egg Frittata
Vegetable Baked Eggs Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tbsp Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup chopped spinach, tomato, onion (or any veggies you desire)
  • Pinch sea salt and/or other seasoning
Directions 
1. Preheat toaster over to 350°.
2. Beat 2 eggs lightly with a fork. Add seasonings for flavor, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and veggies.
3. Pour into a Pyrex ramekin, and bake for 15-20 mins. on a wire rack.
