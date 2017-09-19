Healthy Recipes
Toaster Oven Recipes for Athletes: Baked Eggs
Eggs are the perfect breakfast for athletes who want to build lean muscle. So why not try them in the toaster oven?
Vegetable Baked Eggs Servings: 1
You'll need
- 2 eggs
- 1 tbsp Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup chopped spinach, tomato, onion (or any veggies you desire)
- Pinch sea salt and/or other seasoning
Directions
1. Preheat toaster over to 350°.
2. Beat 2 eggs lightly with a fork. Add seasonings for flavor, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and veggies.
3. Pour into a Pyrex ramekin, and bake for 15-20 mins. on a wire rack.