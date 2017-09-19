Toaster Oven Recipes for Athletes: Chicken Quesadillas

Directions

1. Preheat toaster oven to 425°. Thinly slice green onions; reserve 2 tablespoons dark green tops for garnish.

2. Evenly divide chicken, cheese, jalapeño, cilantro, and remaining green onions on one side of each tortilla; fold other half over.

3. In single layer on foil-lined toaster oven tray (working in batches if necessary), toast quesadillas 8-10 minutes, or until tortillas are golden brown and cheese is melted.

4. Cut each quesadilla in half. Serve with salsa verde, add a dollop of sour cream if you’d like, and sprinkle with reserved green onions.