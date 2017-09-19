Healthy Recipes
Toaster Oven Recipes for Athletes: Chicken Quesadillas
A quick, easy, and flavorful Tex-Mex lunch that’s not loaded with fat and calories.
Chicken Quesadillas Servings: 2-4
You'll need
- 2 green onions
- 2 cups shredded skinless rotisserie chicken meat
- 1½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 pickled jalapeño chile
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 4 burrito-size flour tortillas
- ¾ cup salsa verde
- ½ cup reduced-fat sour cream
Directions
1. Preheat toaster oven to 425°. Thinly slice green onions; reserve 2 tablespoons dark green tops for garnish.
2. Evenly divide chicken, cheese, jalapeño, cilantro, and remaining green onions on one side of each tortilla; fold other half over.
3. In single layer on foil-lined toaster oven tray (working in batches if necessary), toast quesadillas 8-10 minutes, or until tortillas are golden brown and cheese is melted.
4. Cut each quesadilla in half. Serve with salsa verde, add a dollop of sour cream if you’d like, and sprinkle with reserved green onions.