Healthy Recipes
Tofu Steaks with Peach Salsa
A steak substitute with a more impressive protein-to-fat ratio.
When sent to the flames, tofu becomes downright meaty, making it a perfect option for some plant-based grilled protein. To further boost flavor and add seasonal flair, layer on the grilled peach salsa to this nutritionally charged meal.
Tofu Steaks with Peach Salsa Servings: 2
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- 1 block extra-firm tofu
- oil for grilling
- salt and pepper
- 2 peaches, halved and pitted
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced into 4 pieces
- 1/2 cup quartered cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup finely diced red onion
- 1 small jalapeño, seeded and minced
- 1/3 cup sliced basil
- juice of half lime
Chef's tip: Tofu is water-logged, so the excess moisture needs to be pressed out if you want it to properly sear on the grill. And please, no blocks of soft tofu. They’ll just end up getting personal with the fire below. Use the extra-firm variety.
Directions
1. Slice tofu along its width into 2 slabs. Line a cutting board with a couple of paper towels, and place tofu on top, then cover with a couple of more paper towels. Press gently to extract excess liquid. Lightly brush both sides of tofu with oil, and season with salt and pepper.
2. Build a medium-hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Grease grill grate with oil. Grill tofu until golden and grill marks appear, about 4 minutes per side.
3. Lightly brush peaches and red pepper with oil. Grill until tender and some dark marks appear, flipping once. When cool enough to handle, remove skin from peaches. Chop peaches and red pepper, and place in a bowl with tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, basil, and salt to taste. Add lime juice, and gently toss together.
4. Serve tofu topped with peach salsa.