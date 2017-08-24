When sent to the flames, tofu becomes downright meaty, making it a perfect option for some plant-based grilled protein. To further boost flavor and add seasonal flair, layer on the grilled peach salsa to this nutritionally charged meal.

Tofu Steaks with Peach Salsa Servings: 2

Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 10 You'll need 1 block extra-firm tofu

oil for grilling

salt and pepper

2 peaches, halved and pitted

1 red bell pepper, sliced into 4 pieces

1/2 cup quartered cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup finely diced red onion

1 small jalapeño, seeded and minced

1/3 cup sliced basil

juice of half lime

Chef's tip: Tofu is water-logged, so the excess moisture needs to be pressed out if you want it to properly sear on the grill. And please, no blocks of soft tofu. They’ll just end up getting personal with the fire below. Use the extra-firm variety.