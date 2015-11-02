Top 8 Energy-Enhancing Foods

Claudia Totir / Getty
When assembled correctly, trail mix can serve as a portable, lightweight snack made up of energy-dense ingredients, like nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and dark chocolate. Instead of buying pre-packaged versions, purchase energy-boosting ingredients separately, and combine them yourself. Pumpkin seeds are one of the richest sources of magnesium, a deficiency that can result in low energy levels. Magnesium is a mineral needed for over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including the breakdown of glucose into energy. Nuts, like almonds, are also a good source of magnesium, and they supply protein and fiber to better stabilize blood sugar levels and regulate energy. Taking nuts in combination with unsweetened, dried fruits, like mango, apricot, and raisins, makes trail mix the ideal treat for quick-acting, long-lasting energy. And if you need to satisfy your sweet tooth, top the trail mix off with some dark chocolate chips for a little extra energy and mood enhancer.