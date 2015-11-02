Top 8 Energy-Enhancing Foods

Alita Ong / Getty

Although coconut oil contains an alarmingly high amount of saturated fat, over two-thirds of it is a unique form of saturated fat known as medium-chain triglycerides. Unlike other saturated fats that are in the long-chain form, MCTs are sent straight to the liver from the digestive tract instead of being stored, where they can be used as a quick source of energy. Also, coconut oil doesn’t require bile to be assimilated, and is therefore easier to digest than other fats. It’s thought that this helps conserve energy, since the digestion of coconut oil is less taxing on the digestive system. “Bulletproof coffee,” which involves adding coconut oil to coffee, emerged somewhat recently as a new trend in morning beverages. Some swear by its ability to extend energy throughout the day.