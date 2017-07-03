Top Summer Grilling Tips For Your Next Barbecue

Pizza
If you’ve ever tried to make your own pizza, you probably did it in your kitchen oven. The grill, however, is a far better choice; the open flames mimic the conditions inside a real pizza oven, and the smoke adds complexity to your pie's flavor. In truth, it’s a tough meal to mess up if you follow our recipe, which is part of what makes grilled pizza a great call when you’ve got people over.
Divvy up the dough and let your friends choose their own toppings, and you’ll be a legend in their eyes. Or grill up a couple of pies for yourself with your favorite proteins and toppings, and freeze them for when fast-food cravings inevitably attack.
Ingredients:
- 6 oz chicken breast
- Pizza dough (as much as you need)
- ¼ cup wholewheat flour
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ cup tomato sauce
- ½ tomato, sliced
- 1 cup toppings (mixed peppers, onion, olives, etc.)
- ½ cup low-fat cheese, grated
Directions:
1. Grill chicken breast, and then cut into pieces of desired size. Set aside.2. Stretch out dough, and, on a floured surface, shape to preferred size and thickness (we recommend about half an inch).3. Put dough, without toppings, on oiled grill, close lid, and cook two minutes, or until lightly browned on the underside.4. Remove pizza from grill, and place grilled-side up on nearby surface. Coat the top with olive oil. Spread sauce, then arrange all toppings, adding cheese last.5. Put pizza back on grill and close lid. You’ll know it’s done when the bottom begins to char and cheese starts bubbling. Let rest a few minutes, then serve.
Grill tips:
- You can find prepared pizza dough in the frozen foods section at your local supermarket, and even some pizzerias.
- Your grill should be hot enough that you can hold your hand an inch above it for no longer than two seconds.
- 55 - The percentage increase in the absorption of lycopene, a pigment found in tomatoes when they are heated, according to an Ohio State University study.