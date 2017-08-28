Quinn Hatfield, owner of one of L.A.’s best lunch spots, the Sycamore Kitchen, knows a thing or two about sandwiches. His favorite way to use up leftover steak is to put it in a simple sandwich. For this one, he slices it all thin—the steak, cheese, avocado, and kale—and finishes it off in the oven. “Tri-tip also eats great cold,” he says, “whether on a sandwich or a salad.”

Tri-Tip Gruyere Melt Servings: 2

Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: ~2 min. You'll need ½ lb cooked tri-tip steak, cold, thinly sliced with a serrated

2 tsp mayonnaise

2 slices dark rye bread

to taste Gruyere, thinly sliced

1 avocado, thinly sliced

2 handfuls kale, thinly sliced

2 tsp whole-grain mustard

