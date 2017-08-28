Healthy Recipes
Tri-Tip Gruyere Melt
This steak sandwich recipe is the perfect way to revamp your leftovers.
Quinn Hatfield, owner of one of L.A.’s best lunch spots, the Sycamore Kitchen, knows a thing or two about sandwiches. His favorite way to use up leftover steak is to put it in a simple sandwich. For this one, he slices it all thin—the steak, cheese, avocado, and kale—and finishes it off in the oven. “Tri-tip also eats great cold,” he says, “whether on a sandwich or a salad.”
Tri-Tip Gruyere Melt Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: ~2 min.
You'll need
- ½ lb cooked tri-tip steak, cold, thinly sliced with a serrated
- 2 tsp mayonnaise
- 2 slices dark rye bread
- to taste Gruyere, thinly sliced
- 1 avocado, thinly sliced
- 2 handfuls kale, thinly sliced
- 2 tsp whole-grain mustard
Directions
1. Cautiously reheat sliced steak in a microwave, using short 15- to 30-second pulses to avoid overheating, “which would completely ruin it,” says Hatfield.
2. Spread mayonnaise on each side of bread. Pile the sliced beef on it, and add Gruyere, avocado, kale, and mustard.
3. Place open-faced on a pan in a warm oven till cheese is melted.