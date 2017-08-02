Healthy Recipes
Tropical Shrimp Quinoa Burgers
A near-perfect, ultra-healthy quinoa and grilled shrimp burger.
The Australians get it: Throwing a shrimp on the “barbie” brings out the best in this lean protein. Keep a few bags of frozen shrimp in your freezer so you can prep these tropical burgers in no time. Just defrost in a colander in the sink under cold water, make sure they’re cleaned up, and you’re good to go.
Tropical Shrimp Quinoa Burgers Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- Burgers
- 1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/2 cup cooked quinoa
- 2 eggs
- 1 green onion
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro
- 1 tsp red chili flakes (optional)
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- Fixings
- 1/2 pineapple, sliced into 1/2” thick rings
- 4 burger buns
- 1 avocado
- 1 lime, juice and zest
- 2 Tbsp cilantro, minced
Directions
1. Put the onion and cilantro in your food processor, and mince. Add the remaining ingredients, and pulse until combined. Take 1/2 cup amounts, and press into burgers.
2. Turn on your grill, and set to medium-high heat. Use some aluminum foil on the grill to create a surface for your burgers. Brush the foil lightly with olive oil, and put your burgers on top. Cook for about 2 minutes per side or until golden brown.
3. Add your pineapple and buns to the upper shelf of your grill. Cook until the fruit is caramelized, and the buns are toasted.
4. In a small bowl, mix the avocado, lime juice and zest, cilantro, and salt together. Pile this quick guac on your burger along with the pineapple rings. Enjoy.