Tropical Shrimp Quinoa Burgers

Directions

1. Put the onion and cilantro in your food processor, and mince. Add the remaining ingredients, and pulse until combined. Take 1/2 cup amounts, and press into burgers.

2. Turn on your grill, and set to medium-high heat. Use some aluminum foil on the grill to create a surface for your burgers. Brush the foil lightly with olive oil, and put your burgers on top. Cook for about 2 minutes per side or until golden brown.

3. Add your pineapple and buns to the upper shelf of your grill. Cook until the fruit is caramelized, and the buns are toasted.

4. In a small bowl, mix the avocado, lime juice and zest, cilantro, and salt together. Pile this quick guac on your burger along with the pineapple rings. Enjoy.