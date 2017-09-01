Try This Vegan Power Smoothie for More Energy

Yes, it's possible to eat vegan and still get plenty of energy for your next workout. Just ask vegan advocate Yovana "Rawvana" Mendez, who regularly whips up recipes for her nearly 1 million Instagram followers. This smoothie combines banana, avocado, dates, and chia seeds to give you the perfect pre-workout mix.

Vegan Power Smoothie You'll need ½ cup raw oats

1 banana

3 dates

1 chia seeds

½ avocado

1 ½ almond milk