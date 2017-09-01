Healthy Recipes
Try This Vegan Power Smoothie for More Energy
Avocados, dates, and bananas team up for a power-packing combo.
Yes, it's possible to eat vegan and still get plenty of energy for your next workout. Just ask vegan advocate Yovana "Rawvana" Mendez, who regularly whips up recipes for her nearly 1 million Instagram followers. This smoothie combines banana, avocado, dates, and chia seeds to give you the perfect pre-workout mix.
Vegan Power Smoothie
You'll need
- ½ cup raw oats
- 1 banana
- 3 dates
- 1 chia seeds
- ½ avocado
- 1 ½ almond milk
Directions
1. Presoak oats in 1 cup water for 15 to 20 minutes.
2. Blend ingredients together. Add water and ice as desired.