Tuna Tacos with Lime & Cilantro Cream

Directions

1. Marinade: Combine orange juice, lime juice, Traeger Cajun Rub, minced garlic cloves, and olive oil in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake well.

2. Pour the marinade over the tuna steaks in a large resealable bag. Seal the bag, and refrigerate for 4 hours.

3. Lime & Cilantro Cream: Combine sour cream, lime juice, cilantro, garlic, and jalapenos in a blender, and process until smooth. Cover, and refrigerated until ready to serve.

4. Start your Traeger on smoke with the lid open until the fire is established (4-5 minutes). Set the temperature to 400° and preheat, lid closed, for 10 to 15 minutes.

5. Drain tuna steaks, and pat dry with paper towels. Arrange steaks directly on the grill grate, and grill until the tuna is cooked to your liking, about 10-20 minutes. Flip once halfway through.

6. Pull from grill, and let rest for a few minutes.

7. Cut the tuna steaks into thin slices, and serve with toppings. Enjoy.