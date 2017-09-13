Chicken is always looked at as a go-to choice for people trying to eat clean. Although it’s great for that, it can become redundant, so try to mix things up with this turkey stew recipe. In addition to turkey, you’ll be reaping the benefits of tomatoes, carrots, and onions as well.

Turkey Stew Servings: 3

You'll need 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

11/2 Ibs ground turkey

2 garlic cloves, choppped

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

2 celery stalks, cut into 1-inch cubes

6 baby carrots

2 (28 oz) cans diced tomaotes

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/4 tsp bay leaf powder

Nutritional facts based on one serving.