Chicken is always looked at as a go-to choice for people trying to eat clean. Although it’s great for that, it can become redundant, so try to mix things up with this turkey stew recipe. In addition to turkey, you’ll be reaping the benefits of tomatoes, carrots, and onions as well.
Turkey Stew Servings: 3
You'll need
- 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 11/2 Ibs ground turkey
- 2 garlic cloves, choppped
- 1 medium onion, roughly chopped
- 2 celery stalks, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 6 baby carrots
- 2 (28 oz) cans diced tomaotes
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 tsp bay leaf powder
Click here for more simple muscle-building recipes.
Nutritional facts based on one serving.
Directions
1. Pour oil in a pot over medium heat.
2. Add the ground turkey. Stir well until turkey is light brown.
3. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic, onions, celery, and carrots. Cook for 5 minutes.
4. Add the tomatoes and broth; stir. Bring to a simmer, and add spices.
5. Reduce heat to medium, cover, and cook for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.