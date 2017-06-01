Healthy Recipes
Turmeric Sumac Marinade
These spices provide a lot more than just a powerful punch of flavor.
Ingredients with benefits
You'll need
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 1 Tbsp sumac
- 2 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp turmeric
- pinch salt and pepper
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
Though it may look odd in its root form, this golden ginger relative has been getting plenty of press thanks to promising research linking it to lower cancer risk and better brain health, including prevention of Alzheimer’s disease. Turmeric also helps with pain relief. (Tell that to your hamstrings after leg day.)
Sumac, a Middle Eastern flavor booster, is loaded with antioxidants that can help you stay young and prevent disease. It may have heart health benefits to work synergistically with your workout regimen.
Try it on: chicken, lamb, beef, or tempeh
Directions
1. The easiest way to make this marinade is to toss all your ingredients including whole garlic cloves into your blender. If that’s not your speed, mince up the garlic and then mix with the other ingredients.
2. Marinate and get ready to feast.