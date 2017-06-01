Ingredients with benefits

Turmeric Sumac Marinade You'll need 1/4 cup lime juice

1 Tbsp sumac

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp turmeric

pinch salt and pepper

1 Tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

Though it may look odd in its root form, this golden ginger relative has been getting plenty of press thanks to promising research linking it to lower cancer risk and better brain health, including prevention of Alzheimer’s disease. Turmeric also helps with pain relief. (Tell that to your hamstrings after leg day.)

Sumac, a Middle Eastern flavor booster, is loaded with antioxidants that can help you stay young and prevent disease. It may have heart health benefits to work synergistically with your workout regimen.

Try it on: chicken, lamb, beef, or tempeh