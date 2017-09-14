Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

Directions

1. In a saucepan, empty 1 cup freekeh into 2½ cups water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, add the garlic and ¼ cup of the salsa, and cover. Simmer on medium heat for 20–25 minutes, until the water has been absorbed and the freekeh is tender.

2. While the freekeh is cooking, add olive oil to a skillet and heat up over medium heat. Add diced peppers, diced onion, and hot peppers if you're using them. Cook until onions are translucent. Add in the remaining salsa, beans, and the cooked freekeh. Stir ingredients until mixed, and remove from heat, cover, and set aside. Add salt and pepper to taste.

3. In a separate saucepan over medium heat, add oil. Pour in beaten eggs, and scramble until cooked to desired texture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cover, and set aside.

4. While the eggs are cooking, heat up tortillas in a separate skillet on medium heat.

5. Place tortilla on plate, and add the freekeh and bean mixture to the center of tortilla. Add scrambled eggs, and top with additional salsa or salsa fresca. Top with diced avocado and lime wedge.