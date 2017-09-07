Vegetarian Zucchini Noodle Pad Thai

Directions

1. Scramble the eggs in a bowl, and set aside.

2. In a separate bowl, place all the ingredients for the sauce, whisk together, and set aside.

3. Place peanuts in a food processor, and pulse until lightly ground. (No big peanuts should remain, but they shouldn’t be powdery.) Set aside.

4. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and shallot, and cook for about 1 to 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until shallot begins to soften. Add sauce and then coconut flour, and whisk quickly so that flour dissolves and the sauce thickens. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until sauce is reduced.

5. Once sauce is thick, add zucchini noodles and chopped cilantro. Stir to combine thoroughly, and cook for 2 minutes, or until zucchini softens.

6. Add scrambled eggs and ground peanuts. Cook for about 30 seconds, tossing to combine.

7. Plate onto dishes, and garnish with cilantro leaves. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.