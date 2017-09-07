Healthy Recipes
Vegetarian Zucchini Noodle Pad Thai
Pack on the protein while still keeping the carbs to a minimum with this pasta dish.
The "zoodle" or zucchini noodle, has become so popular that it should be added to the dictionary. For an extra protein boost, add in vegetarian protein sources, such as tofu, tempeh, or quinoa.
Vegetarian Zucchini Noodle Pad Thai Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes
You'll need
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 cup roasted salted peanuts
- 1/2 tbsp peanut or canola oil
- 1 garlic clove,minced
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1 tbsp coconut flour
- 2 zucchini, spiralized as spaghetti (use Blade C)
- 1 tbsp roughly chopped cilantro, plus whole leaves for garnish
- For Sauce: 2 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice
- For Sauce: 1 tbsp fish sauce (or hoisin sauce, if you’re a stric
- For Sauce: 1⁄2 tbsp soy sauce
- For Sauce: 1 tbsp chili sauce (such as Thai chili garlic sauce)
- For Sauce: 1 tsp honey
- Lime wedges (optional)
If you like this recipe, click here for more low-carb, protein-packed meals.
Directions
1. Scramble the eggs in a bowl, and set aside.
2. In a separate bowl, place all the ingredients for the sauce, whisk together, and set aside.
3. Place peanuts in a food processor, and pulse until lightly ground. (No big peanuts should remain, but they shouldn’t be powdery.) Set aside.
4. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and shallot, and cook for about 1 to 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until shallot begins to soften. Add sauce and then coconut flour, and whisk quickly so that flour dissolves and the sauce thickens. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until sauce is reduced.
5. Once sauce is thick, add zucchini noodles and chopped cilantro. Stir to combine thoroughly, and cook for 2 minutes, or until zucchini softens.
6. Add scrambled eggs and ground peanuts. Cook for about 30 seconds, tossing to combine.
7. Plate onto dishes, and garnish with cilantro leaves. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.