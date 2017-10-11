White Bean Avocado Toast

Directions

1. In a small pan over medium heat, heat oil and garlic, and sauté until garlic is crispy, about 3 minutes.

2. Transfer garlic to a paper towel to dry. Let oil cool in the pan.

3. When oil is cooled slightly, use an immersion blender to blend it with basil, oregano, and thyme. (If you want to do it by hand, chop the herbs very finely and combine them with oil in a bowl.)

4. In a medium bowl, mash together beans, avocado, lemon juice, onion powder, salt, pepper, and 1 Tbsp of herb oil. Set aside.

5. Pan-toast bread in remaining herb-garlic oil until golden, 2 minutes per side.

6. Spread avocado-bean mixture evenly on toasts. Top with garlic chips and cayenne.