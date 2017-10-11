While avocado toast has surged in trend and popularity, it doesn't do much for you in the way of protein. Change that without adding any meat by tossing in some white beans to the recipe.
White Bean Avocado Toast Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- 5 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 3 or 4 fresh basil leaves
- 1 tsp chopped fresh oregano
- 1 tsp chopped fresh thyme
- 1 (15oz) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 ripe avocado, pitted and peeled
- 1 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1⁄2 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 1⁄2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 6 1⁄2-inch-thick slices 7-grain bread
- Pinch cayenne or chili
Check out this and two other hearty toast recipes here.
Directions
1. In a small pan over medium heat, heat oil and garlic, and sauté until garlic is crispy, about 3 minutes.
2. Transfer garlic to a paper towel to dry. Let oil cool in the pan.
3. When oil is cooled slightly, use an immersion blender to blend it with basil, oregano, and thyme. (If you want to do it by hand, chop the herbs very finely and combine them with oil in a bowl.)
4. In a medium bowl, mash together beans, avocado, lemon juice, onion powder, salt, pepper, and 1 Tbsp of herb oil. Set aside.
5. Pan-toast bread in remaining herb-garlic oil until golden, 2 minutes per side.
6. Spread avocado-bean mixture evenly on toasts. Top with garlic chips and cayenne.