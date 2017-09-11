Whole Wheat Penne With Kale & Cannellini Beans

Directions

1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.

2. Meanwhile, coat a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray, and saute garlic for two minutes over medium heat. Add kale, salt, and red pepper flakes, and saute about eight more minutes, or until kale wilts and is tender.

3. Drain and rinse beans, then add to kale mixture along with broth and pasta, stirring to combine.