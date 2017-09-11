Healthy Recipes
Whole Wheat Penne With Kale & Cannellini Beans
Yes, kale can work with pasta. We'll show you how.
So you love penne pasta, but penne vodka isn't exactly an ideal dish when you're trying to watch your weight. Try this recipe, which includes nutritional powerhouses like beans and kale.
You'll need
- 8 oz. whole-wheat penne
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 lb kale, chopped
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 14-oz. can cannellini beans
- Nonstick cooking spray
Directions
1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.
2. Meanwhile, coat a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray, and saute garlic for two minutes over medium heat. Add kale, salt, and red pepper flakes, and saute about eight more minutes, or until kale wilts and is tender.
3. Drain and rinse beans, then add to kale mixture along with broth and pasta, stirring to combine.