The Whole30-Approved Asian Beef 'Zoodle' Soup
The ingredients in this soup recipe will help you feel lighter, stronger, and ready to take on all that the season has to offer.
With this creative, low-carb, delicious soup recipe, you won't have any problem sticking to your Whole30 Summer Body Diet Challenge.
Asian Beef “Zoodle” Soup
You'll need
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- 6 oz fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tsp minced fresh ginger
- 5 cups beef broth (preferably bone broth)
- 2 tbsp coconut aminos
- 2 tsp Red Boat fish sauce
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 medium zucchini
- 1 (12oz) boneless beef sirloin steak, thinly sliced across grain
- Toppings: Fresh Thai basil leaves
- Toppings: Fresh cilantro leaves
- Toppings: Sliced green onion
- Toppings: Sliced jalapeno pepper
- Toppings: Lime wedges
Directions
1. In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broth, coconut aminos, fish sauce, and salt. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, use a spiral slicer or julienne peeler to cut zucchini lengthwise into long, thin strands. Add zucchini noodles to the soup and cook until just tender, about 2 minutes. Add sliced steak and simmer until just cooked, 30 to 60 seconds. Ladle soup into bowls and serve with toppings.