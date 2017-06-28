The Whole30-Approved Asian Beef 'Zoodle' Soup

With this creative, low-carb, delicious soup recipe, you won't have any problem sticking to your Whole30 Summer Body Diet Challenge.

Asian Beef “Zoodle” Soup You'll need 2 tbsp coconut oil

1 small onion, thinly sliced

6 oz fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp minced fresh ginger

5 cups beef broth (preferably bone broth)

2 tbsp coconut aminos

2 tsp Red Boat fish sauce

1 tsp salt

2 medium zucchini

1 (12oz) boneless beef sirloin steak, thinly sliced across grain

Toppings: Fresh Thai basil leaves

Toppings: Fresh cilantro leaves

Toppings: Sliced green onion

Toppings: Sliced jalapeno pepper

Toppings: Lime wedges

The ingredients in this soup recipe will help you feel lighter, stronger, and ready to take on all that the season has to offer.