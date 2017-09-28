Healthy Recipes
Wok This Way: Sweet and Sour Tofu Soba Stir-fry
Tossing meat and veggies in a red-hot pan makes for a nutritious meal that’s quick, simple, and muscle-friendly.
Nutty tasting and fast cooking, Japanese-style soba noodles are made with buckwheat flour, a whole grain that forks over a range of vital minerals including blood pressure-lowering magnesium.
Sweet and Sour Tofu Soba Stir-fry Servings: 4
You'll need
- 3/4 lb soba noodles
- 2 blocks extra-firm tofu
- 1/2 cup vegetable broth
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tbsp brown sugar or coconut sugar
- 1 tbsp corn starch
- 1 tbsp peanut or canola oil
- 4 cups broccoli florets
- 1 large red bell pepper, sliced
- 3 scallions, sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, sliced
- 1 finely chopped ginger
- 1 cup pineapple chunks
Directions
1. In a pot of salted boiling water, prepare soba noodles according to package directions. Drain noodles in a colander, and rinse well.
2. Line a cutting board with a couple of paper towels. Top with tofu and a couple more paper towels, and another cutting board or plate. Press gently to extract excess liquid. Slice tofu into cubes.
3. In a bowl, whisk together broth, rice vinegar, soy sauce, tomato paste, brown sugar, and corn starch.
4. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil, and swirl to coat pan. Add tofu and stir-fry until browned, about 4 minutes. Remove tofu from pan; set aside. Add broccoli to pan, and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add red pepper, scallions, garlic, and ginger, and stir-fry until peppers are slightly tender, about 1 minute. Add tofu, pineapple, and broth mixture, and heat until liquid has thickened, about 1 minute. Serve over soba noodles.