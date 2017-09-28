Wok This Way: Sweet and Sour Tofu Soba Stir-fry

Directions

1. In a pot of salted boiling water, prepare soba noodles according to package directions. Drain noodles in a colander, and rinse well.

2. Line a cutting board with a couple of paper towels. Top with tofu and a couple more paper towels, and another cutting board or plate. Press gently to extract excess liquid. Slice tofu into cubes.

3. In a bowl, whisk together broth, rice vinegar, soy sauce, tomato paste, brown sugar, and corn starch.

4. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil, and swirl to coat pan. Add tofu and stir-fry until browned, about 4 minutes. Remove tofu from pan; set aside. Add broccoli to pan, and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add red pepper, scallions, garlic, and ginger, and stir-fry until peppers are slightly tender, about 1 minute. Add tofu, pineapple, and broth mixture, and heat until liquid has thickened, about 1 minute. Serve over soba noodles.