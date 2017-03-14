Healthy Recipes

Wolfgang Puck Recipe Series: Beef Salad

The acclaimed chef shares a hearty salad recipe that will actually fill you up.

Grilled beef salad.
Calories 338
Protein 42g
Fat 9g
Carbs 17g
Asian flavors make an already rich-tasting cut of lean meat even livelier, while the bed of salad vegetables adds even more taste and texture and fills you up.

Chinois Grilled London Broil Salad with Cilantro-Mint- Yogurt Dressing Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 1½ lbs flank steak
  • ½ cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • ¼ cup mirin (Japanese rice wine)
  • ½ cup cup chopped scallions, plus 2 scallions, cut diagonally into thin slices, for serving
  • 1 tbsp minced fresh ginger
  • 1 tsp red-pepper flakes
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 10 oz baby spinach leaves
  • 1 small head radicchio, cut crosswise into chiffonade strips
  • 4 dates, pitted and cut lengthwise into thin strips
  • 1 large carrot cut lengthwise into very thin slices
  • 1 large or 2 medium radishes, cut lengthwise into very thin slices
  • Cilantro-Mint-Yogurt Dressing: 3 tbsp rice-wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh mint leaves
  • ¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • ¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • ½ tbsp minced fresh ginger
  • 1 cup nonfat plain yogurt
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Wolfgang’s Tips: A lean and flavorful cut of beef, flank steak (sometimes referred to as London broil on menus and in butcher shops) can be tough. But cooking it quickly on the grill and then slicing it thinly across the grain makes every bite tender.

Recipes excerpted from the book Wolfgang Puck Makes it Healthy. Copyright 2014 by Wolfgang Puck Worldwide Inc. Reprinted with permission from Grand Central Life & Style. All rights reserved. Some recipes adapted by M&F.

Directions 
1. Thoroughly trim steak of connective tissue and excess fat; put steak in a shallow, flat, nonreactive dish large enough to hold it flat. In a mixing bowl, stir together soy sauce, mirin, ½ cup chopped scallions, ginger, red pepper, and garlic; pour over steak, cover with plastic wrap, and place in the refrigerator to marinate for 1 to 2 hours.
2. Prepare a fire in an outdoor grill or preheat a broiler, stovetop ridged grill pan, countertop grill, or broiler.
3. Remove steak from marinade. Discard marinade. Pat steak dry with paper towels and season on both sides with black pepper. Grill or broil until medium rare, about 5 minutes per side. Remove steak from grill and let rest in a warm place, covered with foil, for about 10 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine spinach and radicchio and toss well. Arrange beds of salad mixture on 4 serving plates.
5. Carve steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Arrange steak slices on top of beds of salad and garnish with dates, carrot, radishes, and diagonally sliced scallions. Drizzle salad or dot the plate surrounding it with some cilantro-mint-yogurt dressing. Pass remaining dressing at the table.
6. For the cilantro-mint-yogurt dressing: In a blender or food processor, combine vinegar, mint, cilantro, parsley, honey, and ginger. Blend or process until herbs are finely chopped and a smooth paste has formed. Put yogurt in a bowl and stir herb-ginger mixture into yogurt. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Use immediately or store in refrigerator, covered, and use within 3 to 4 days.
