Wolfgang Puck Recipe Series: Beef Salad

Asian flavors make an already rich-tasting cut of lean meat even livelier, while the bed of salad vegetables adds even more taste and texture and fills you up.

Chinois Grilled London Broil Salad with Cilantro-Mint- Yogurt Dressing Servings: 4

You'll need 1½ lbs flank steak

½ cup low-sodium soy sauce

¼ cup mirin (Japanese rice wine)

½ cup cup chopped scallions, plus 2 scallions, cut diagonally into thin slices, for serving

1 tbsp minced fresh ginger

1 tsp red-pepper flakes

1 garlic clove, minced

Freshly ground black pepper

10 oz baby spinach leaves

1 small head radicchio, cut crosswise into chiffonade strips

4 dates, pitted and cut lengthwise into thin strips

1 large carrot cut lengthwise into very thin slices

1 large or 2 medium radishes, cut lengthwise into very thin slices

Cilantro-Mint-Yogurt Dressing: 3 tbsp rice-wine vinegar

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh mint leaves

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 tbsp honey

½ tbsp minced fresh ginger

1 cup nonfat plain yogurt

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Wolfgang’s Tips: A lean and flavorful cut of beef, flank steak (sometimes referred to as London broil on menus and in butcher shops) can be tough. But cooking it quickly on the grill and then slicing it thinly across the grain makes every bite tender.

Recipes excerpted from the book Wolfgang Puck Makes it Healthy. Copyright 2014 by Wolfgang Puck Worldwide Inc. Reprinted with permission from Grand Central Life & Style. All rights reserved. Some recipes adapted by M&F.

SEE ALSO: Wolfgang Puck Recipe Series: Healthy Pasta