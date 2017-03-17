Wolfgang Puck Recipe Series: Piccata & Squash

Directions

1. About 1 3⁄4 hours before serving time, start preparing Winter Squash Puree. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. In a single layer in a baking pan, put squash pieces, peel side down, and add 1 cup water. Cover pan securely with aluminum foil and bake until squash pieces are tender, about 1 hour. Set aside until cool enough to handle.

3. Carefully remove foil and, with a metal spoon, scoop the flesh away from the squash shells, transferring it to a heatproof bowl. Mash squash with a potato masher until smooth. Add honey and evenly sprinkle in allspice, cinnamon, and ginger. Stir until thoroughly blended. Cover bowl with foil and place it over a pan of gently simmering water to keep it warm until serving time. Leave oven on, resetting it to its lowest temperature.

4. Turkey Piccata: Season one side of each turkey slice with salt and pepper, then turn slices seasoned side down. Place a sage leaf on top of each slice and season with pepper. Top with a slice of prosciutto and press down firmly to seal prosciutto and turkey together. Evenly but lightly dust both sides of each slice with flour.

5. Turkey Piccata: Heat a large, heavy nonstick sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add oil. Working in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding, carefully add slices, prosciutto side down, and sauté until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. With a spatula, carefully turn them over and sear the other side until golden, 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from pan and keep warm in the oven on a heatproof platter covered with foil.

6. Turkey Piccata: Return pan to the heat. Pour in port and stir and scrape with a wooden spoon to deglaze pan. Stir in stock and lemon juice and simmer briskly until reduced by half, 5 to 7 minutes. Stirring briskly with a whisk, add butter a piece at a time until it melts to form a thick, rich sauce. Cover and keep warm.

7. Turkey Piccata: Stir Winter Squash Puree and mound it in the centers of 4 plates. Rest 2 turkey pieces, prosciutto side up, on top. Spoon some pan sauce over and around turkey. Spoon some cranberry chutney on top of turkey and garnish with extra sage. Pass remaining pan sauce and cranberry chutney at the table.