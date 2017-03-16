Wolfgang Puck Recipe Series: Roasted Tomatoes

Food Styling by Jamie Kimm

While reducing the oil in pesto to only a single tablespoon, I’ve based this easy recipe on a classic southern French way to cook tomatoes. For the best flavor, I recommend making it in summer, when you can get good, delicious, sun-ripened tomatoes.

Wolfgang’s Tips: Yes, more than a third of the calories per serving—43.2%, to be exact—come from fat. But virtually all of that comes from the light pesto’s olive oil, a healthy fat.

Recipes excerpted from the book Wolfgang Puck Makes It Healthy. Copyright 2014 by Wolfgang Puck Worldwide Inc. Reprinted with permission from Grand Central Life & Style. All rights reserved. Some recipes adapted by M&F.

