Healthy Recipes
Wolfgang Puck Recipe Series: Roasted Tomatoes
Add a flavorful and healthy side dish to your meal with this French inspired recipe.
Food Styling by Jamie Kimm
While reducing the oil in pesto to only a single tablespoon, I’ve based this easy recipe on a classic southern French way to cook tomatoes. For the best flavor, I recommend making it in summer, when you can get good, delicious, sun-ripened tomatoes.
Wolfgang’s Tips: Yes, more than a third of the calories per serving—43.2%, to be exact—come from fat. But virtually all of that comes from the light pesto’s olive oil, a healthy fat.
Recipes excerpted from the book Wolfgang Puck Makes It Healthy. Copyright 2014 by Wolfgang Puck Worldwide Inc. Reprinted with permission from Grand Central Life & Style. All rights reserved. Some recipes adapted by M&F.
- Light Pesto: 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
- Light Pesto: 2 medium garlic cloves
- Light Pesto: 1tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- Light Pesto: 1 tsp grated lemon zest
- Light Pesto: Kosher salt
- Light Pesto: Freshly grounded black pepper
- Tomatoes: 4 ripe but firm medium sun-ripened tomatoes
- Tomatoes: Kosher salt
- Tomatoes: Freshly ground black pepper
- Tomatoes: 1/4 cup fresh whole-wheat or multigrain bread crumbs
- Tomatoes: 1/4 cup Light Pesto, plus more as needed for serving