Healthy Recipes

Wolfgang Puck Recipe Series: Roasted Tomatoes

Add a flavorful and healthy side dish to your meal with this French inspired recipe.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
Roasted tomatoes recipe.
Sam Kaplan
Calories 74
Protein 2g
Fat 4g
Carbs 9g
Sam Kaplan
Food Styling by Jamie Kimm

While reducing the oil in pesto to only a single tablespoon, I’ve based this easy recipe on a classic southern French way to cook tomatoes. For the best flavor, I recommend making it in summer, when you can get good, delicious, sun-ripened tomatoes. 

Wolfgang’s Tips: Yes, more than a third of the calories per serving—43.2%, to be exact—come from fat. But virtually all of that comes from the light pesto’s olive oil, a healthy fat. 

Recipes excerpted from the book Wolfgang Puck Makes It Healthy. Copyright 2014 by Wolfgang Puck Worldwide Inc. Reprinted with permission from Grand Central Life & Style. All rights reserved. Some recipes adapted by M&F

SEE ALSO: Wolfgang Puck Recipe Series: Beef Salad

Roasted Tomatoes Provençal Servings: 4 to 8
You'll need
  • Light Pesto: 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
  • Light Pesto: 2 medium garlic cloves
  • Light Pesto: 1tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • Light Pesto: 1 tsp grated lemon zest
  • Light Pesto: Kosher salt
  • Light Pesto: Freshly grounded black pepper
  • Tomatoes: 4 ripe but firm medium sun-ripened tomatoes
  • Tomatoes: Kosher salt
  • Tomatoes: Freshly ground black pepper
  • Tomatoes: 1/4 cup fresh whole-wheat or multigrain bread crumbs
  • Tomatoes: 1/4 cup Light Pesto, plus more as needed for serving
Directions 
1. For Presto: Put all basil, garlic, olive oil, lemon zest, and 1 tbsp cold water in a mini food processor, mini blender, or in the blending cup of an immersion blender. Process until smooth. Pulse in salt and pepper to taste.
2. For Tomatoes: Preheat the oven to 400°F.
3. For Tomatoes: Halve tomatoes horizontally. With the tip of a small, sharp knife, cut out the core at the stem end of each tomato. Place tomatoes cut side up in a baking dish. Season their cut surfaces well with salt and pepper.
4. For Tomatoes: In a small bowl, stir together bread crumbs and Light Pesto. Place a spoonful of the mixture on top of each tomato half, distributing it evenly. With the back of a spoon, gently spread mixture over the cut surface of each half.
5. For Tomatoes: Roast until tomatoes are hot and bread crumb topping is golden brown, about 15 minutes.
6. For Tomatoes: Serve hot, lukewarm, or at room temperature. If you like, drizzle a little extra Light Pesto over tomato halves.
Topics:
Comments