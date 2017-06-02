Your New Favorite Brunch Dish Is This Shakshuka

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Heat olive oil in large pan over medium heat; add the harissa, tomato paste, peppers, garlic, cumin, and ¾ tsp salt. Stir and cook for about 8 minutes to allow the peppers to soften.

2. Add tomatoes, bring to a gentle simmer, and cook for 10 minutes more, until you have quite a thick sauce. Taste for seasoning.

3. Make 8 little dips in the sauce. Gently break the eggs and carefully pour each into its own dip. Do the same with the yolks. Use a fork to swirl the egg whites a little bit with the sauce, taking care not to break the yolks.

4. Place pan in oven, bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny. (You can cover the pan with a see-through lid if you wish to hasten the process.)

5. Remove from oven, leave for a couple of minutes to settle, then spoon into individual plates and serve with the labneh or yogurt.