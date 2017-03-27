Jen Widerstrom's 5 Food Rules

No matter your personality type, incorporate these five dietary guidelines from Biggest Loser coach Jen Widerstrom into your daily menus to find a recipe for results.
2 of 6
Eat More Mindfully
Shutterstock
Don’t just zone out and shovel your dinner in front of the TV or your laptop. Sit at a table and consciously take note of what you’re eating and how it tastes to notice hunger cues, improve digestion, and enjoy your meal more.
3 of 6
Stick to One-Ingredient Foods
Shutterstock
Keep your foods simple. That means choosing more whole foods like sweet potatoes, blueberries, and apples over processed fare like frozen dinners. The cleaner you eat, the easier it will be to succeed.
4 of 6
Eat Better Fat-Burning Fuel Combos
Shutterstock
"Your body works on two fuel tanks: carb-protein and fat-protein,” says Widerstrom. Choose fat-protein combos, which help muscle growth and burn fat. “Having a fat-carb meal like avocado toast is terrible for training your body to burn fat, because carbs usually get used first, so then the fat is stored,” she adds.
5 of 6
Avoid Portion Distortion
Shutterstock
“You don’t have to obsess over portions, but don’t ignore them, either,” she says. See your plate as a pie chart: Roughly 70% of the food should come from the earth (veggies, fruits, seeds) and 30% from animal sources (not from actual pie).
6 of 6
Fill Up With Fiber
Shutterstock
It’s key for helping you feel fuller longer, as well as moving food through your digestive track. You need about 20 to 35 grams a day, which you can easily get from beans, lentils, quinoa, spinach, almonds, squash, and flaxseed.