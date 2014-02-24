10 Superfoods for Super Health

According to the USDA's nutrient database, broccoli has, ounce for ounce, more vitamin C than an orange and as much calcium as a glass of milk. One medium spear has three times more fiber than a slice of wheat bran bread. Broccoli also happens to be one of the richest sources of vitamin A among all vegetables. As if that weren't enough, through its presence of strong anti-cancer agents like glucoraphanin, beta-carotene, selenium, and other nutrients, broccoli is a natural wonder-drug for many types of cancer, including breast, prostrate, lung, colon, liver, and kidney.