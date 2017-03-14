11 Signs You're Eating Too Many Carbs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The New York Culinary Experience

All carbs are not created equal. Overeating carbohydrates goes hand in hand with overconsuming sugar, says Jason Ewoldt, R.D., wellness dietitian at the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program. “Generally, most people are not over consuming fruits and vegetables or even whole grains but rather processed and enriched carbohydrates including foods with added sugar.” Overconsuming sugar and refined carbohydrates can create a whirlwind of unpleasant symptoms, including these common side effects.

