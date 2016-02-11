5 Important Steps to Optimize Your Metabolism

This is the key with maximizing your metabolism, when your dieting you need to take your time. Rushing a fat loss phase will definitely result in a loss of muscle mass. Now that we have spent ample time building up your metabolism there is no reason to jump into low calories so fast, the next step is to transition to a fat loss phase. You want to begin your fat loss phase by taking your calories that you ended your "maximized metabolism prime stage" with and minus 500 from that number. This will be your starting point for your dieting phase.
Example: A 200-pound individual builds his metabolism from consuming 2400 calories to 4000 calories. This person should begin the dieting phase by subtracting 500 calories from their total calories, that would leave them with a "cutting" intake of 3500. Redo the macronutrient formula from Step 2.
Similar to the way we built up your metabolism to handle more calories is the same way we need to diet, slow and steady changes over time will result in more muscle retained and more calories consumed.
This is all pretty straightforward advice, the takeaway here is that a slow consistent approach in both increasing and decreasing calories over the long term will result in a higher tolerance of calories during a dieting phase. You'll look great and you'll feel even better!