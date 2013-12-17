6 Get-Lean Mistakes You're Making

The train of thought for most people is to use heavy weight to gain muscle but use lighter weights to lose fat and "tone" up. However, this train of thought is false when viewed from the perspective of your body. A calorie deficit represents a threat to your body status quo, or equilibrium. Thus its primary objective is to sustain what is needed and muscle isn't a necessity.
The fix: In order to maintain as much muscle as possible, you must continue to lift heavy loads. The same pathways that cause the increase of muscle will be activated and used to maintain your previous gains. The caveat, however, is not to utilize the same volume you used to gain. To be specific, during a get-lean phase, total volume should be cut by about a third and loads should be around 75-85% of your one-rep max. This, of course, is in addition to your usual cardio and active-living pursuits.