6 Ways To Avoid Getting Fat This Fall

“The autumn theme is pumpkin—muffins, pies, lattes, and most of them are loaded with sugar, starch, and, sometimes, fat,” he says.

Need a pumpkin fix? Try pumpkin seeds. OK, so they’re not too pumpkiny in terms of taste, but eating a handful provides more than 8g of protein and contains iron, zinc, magnesium, and potassium.

“Pumpkin lattes are sugar bombs,” explains Reames. “The syrup they put in there has a lot of calories too.” His suggestion: make a green tea latte.

“Coffee shops typically have a fantastic array of green teas, which contain anti-cancer and fat-burning properties,” he adds. “Put in a little nonfat milk and you’ve got a makeshift green tea latte.”