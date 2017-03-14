8 Snacks That Will Give You an Energy Boost

If you rely on your morning (or afternoon) cup of Joe to not only get you out of bed in the morning, but to continue powering you through your day, you’re not alone. In fact, approximately 83 percent of adults drink coffee, according to the National Coffee Association’s 2013 online survey, and most do so an average of three times a day. But coffee and other caffeine-packed beverages aren’t the best thing to reach for when you need an energy lift, according to experts. “Too much caffeine may actually drain energy versus boost it,” says Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDE, author of Belly Fat Diet for Dummies. “At a certain point, excess caffeine intake can be a stressor to the body, causing an increase in stress hormones such as cortisol—and these hormones can trigger fatigue instead of boosting energy.”

The best sources of energy from food are packed with protein, carbs, fiber or good-for-you fats that slow down digestion and keep you fuller longer without causing blood sugar spikes. Here are eight nutritionist-approved, caffeine-free snacks that’ll give you the right kind of jolt to keep you moving.