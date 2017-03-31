Healthy Eating: The No. 1 Weight Loss Diet

Fuel Up!

Time to make a dash to your grocery store. For the seventh year in a row, U.S. News & World Report ranked the DASH diet as the top diet in the world to lose weight. It focuses on eating whole grains, fruits, vegetables, low- or no-fat dairy, lean meats, poultry and fish, nuts, seeds, and legumes.

Looking for a plan that's a bit more specific when it comes to shedding the pounds and losing weight? Well, there's certainly no shortage of options. If you like to keep things pretty simple when it comes to your diet, check out this recent study on mimicking a fast for weight loss. According to its findings, just "mimicking" a five-day fast can help you reduce your disease risk and trigger fat loss.

Not a fan of the fast? How about a technique known as protein-pacing caloric restriction. It's an effective way for cleaning toxins from the body while also helping to drop the weight over the long haul. Whatever approach you take when it comes to losing weight, it's always a good idea to speak to your doctor before getting started to improve your chances for achieving optimal results.

