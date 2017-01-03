The One Thing Americans are Eating More Of

With all of these trendy food programs such as the Paleo diet, 17-Day Diet, and Dukan diet gaining popularity over the last few years, it's hard to believe the American diet hasn’t changed. A recent study by the United States Department of Agriculture and Economic Research Service showed that nuts were the only food group with a significant change in caloric intake.

Nuts are a great source of protein and can be used to encourage fat loss if the right nuts are consumed in the correct amounts. According to the study, almonds have been leading the pack when it comes to nuts—almost doubling consumption from 2000 to 2010.

Another interesting fact is that nut consumption is directly connected to education level. According to a study by The Journal of the American Medical Association, in both 2000 and in 2012, people with a higher education level consumed a higher amount of nuts and seeds.