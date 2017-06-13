7 Surprisingly Sugary Foods You Should Avoid At All Costs

Shutterstock

Although we tend think of certain foods as healthy or harmless, you may be surprised to learn so-called healthy foods can actually be loaded with hidden sugar.

Sugar is one of those ingredients that everyone knows they should avoid—yet so many people can’t seem to get enough of it. Eating too much sugar can not only make you fat—regardless of how hard you work out—but also increase your risk of heart disease and diabetes. And now the health community is starting to get wise to it: No more than 10% of your daily calories should come from added sugar, according to the U.S.’s 2015 Dietary Guidelines—and a nutrition-minded lifter will probably consume even less than that.

These seven foods are hidden sugar culprits that eat up that allotment faster than you’d expect.