7 Surprisingly Sugary Foods You Should Avoid At All Costs

For any guy trying to shed fat, it’s tempting to pick up a jar of low-fat peanut butter. After all: Getting your protein without the fat is the ideal scenario, right? But when fat is taken out of a food, something needs to take the place of all that flavor, and that something is usually sugar. All brands are different, but two tablespoons of low-fat peanut butter contain an average of 4-5g of added sugar (or 10% of your daily value). Even if you’re OK with the sugar, you may not like eating corn syrup solids, soy protein, or hydrogenated oils. Instead, embrace the (good) fat and choose peanut butter brands that are made with just peanuts and salt—no palm oil necessary, either.