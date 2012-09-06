Diet 911: Lean Muscle Mass Meal Plan

Everyone knows crushing weights won't get you anywhere if you don't have the right diet to match. Even if you think you're eating all the right things, taking all the right supplements and getting all the right nutrients at the right time, there might be some adjustments you can make to reach your goals faster. That's where we come in.

This week, Eric Falstrault, founder of BODHI Fit in Montreal, Canada, takes a look at a meal plan from Muscle & Fitness reader Jonathan Rein.

"Thought I'd share this. It needs some tweaking since I'm going for muscle gains. In terms of supplementation, I do use 1/2 scoop of Muscle Pharm Assault, 150 mg Fish Oil and a Multi-Vitamin before my workout and Glutamine both before AND after. Any tips/fixes would be great!"

Hey Jonathan, when it comes to gaining lean muscle mass, many factors need to be taken into consideration such as stress, digestion, supplementation, sleep and training. Never forget that in the gym we tear up fiber and damage the muscle, so our goal is to repair and regenerate as fast as possible. Getting the right nutrients into your cells is tricky and needs will never be the same for two individuals and will change from time to time.

Breakfast/Pre-Workout:

4:00 AM

Protein Shake with:

1 scoop ON 100% Whey

1 cup skim milk

1 teaspoon flaxseed

1 banana

Post-Workout:

6:45-7:00 AM

4 egg whites & 1 egg

Cup of spinach

1/2 cup of oatmeal with 1 teaspoon of flaxseed and 1/4 cup of blueberries

Notes: The skim milk in your shake might sound like a great idea, but all the micro filtration and pasteurization of skimmed milk causes hidden digestive problems such as bloating or blood sugar problems. A study compared fat free milk with whole milk in post-workout shakes by measuring concentrations of representative amino acids in response to milk ingestion. This study found that whole milk was a better choice because the uptake of amino acids threonine and phenylalanine were greater for those who drank whole milk, thus increasing the efficiency of the available amino acids for protein synthesis. So if you can’t take out milk from your daily regimen, whole milk would be a better alternative.

I would save the shake for post-workout. After a great training session, getting nutrients into the cells fast is key for less DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness) and faster recuperation. A solid meal takes a bit longer to digest, thus not getting into the muscle fast enough. Switch your two first meals and get better results. Your pre-workout meal will ensure you to have steady blood sugar levels during your workout and your post workout shake will provide all the nutrients needed for tissue repair.