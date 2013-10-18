Healthy Recipes
Football Eats: Macho Nachos
Make NFL Sunday a (relatively) healthy gathering with an appetizer loaded with protein.
Instead of hot wings and fried cheese sticks for this Sunday's football action, opt for something a little more healthy and unique. This easy to prepare, protein-packed snacking option is a guaranteed, game-time winner.
Macho Nachos Servings: 4
You'll need
- 4 cups tortilla chips
- 1 lb extra-lean ground beef, cooked and drained
- 1 cup black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup picante sauce
- 2 Tbsp. chopped jalapeño peppers
- 1 cup shredded fat-free Mexican-blend cheese
- 2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro
GOAL: Mass-building
WHEN TO EAT IT: When empty carbs and dietary fat are of little concern, such as when you’re in a mass-building phase.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and coat an 8x10- inch baking dish with cooking spray.
2. Layer dish with chips, add ground beef, beans, sauce and peppers, then top with cheese and cilantro.
3. Bake uncovered for 10 minutes or until cheese melts.
4. OPTIONAL: Substitute grilled chicken breast for ground beef, or add it to the dish for extra protein.
