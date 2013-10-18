Football Eats: Macho Nachos

Instead of hot wings and fried cheese sticks for this Sunday's football action, opt for something a little more healthy and unique. This easy to prepare, protein-packed snacking option is a guaranteed, game-time winner.

Macho Nachos Servings: 4

You'll need 4 cups tortilla chips

1 lb extra-lean ground beef, cooked and drained

1 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup picante sauce

2 Tbsp. chopped jalapeño peppers

1 cup shredded fat-free Mexican-blend cheese

2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro

GOAL: Mass-building



WHEN TO EAT IT: When empty carbs and dietary fat are of little concern, such as when you’re in a mass-building phase.







