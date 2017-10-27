Meet Daiya, the Company Churning Out Mouth-Watering, Gluten-Free, Meatless Pizzas

Daiya, which makes dairy-free, plant-based foods, has come up with the first-ever plant-based, soy-free, gluten-free meatless pepperoni pizza. The pepperoni is made with Daiya’s signature blend of mushroom and pea protein crumbles, and the pizza contains just 470 calories per serving (and no trans fat or cholesterol).

But the company churns out a lot more than pepperoni pies. There’s also a supreme pizza made with meatless sausage from Beyond Meat, a spinach and mushroom option, a margherita pizza, as well as three other varieties. And none of them contain any dairy, gluten, soy, or meat. So you can eat freely one delicious slice at a time. For more information, go to daiyafoods.com.