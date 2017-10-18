The Perfect 24-hour Clean-bulking Meal Plan

If you're under the impression that bulking season is the perfect time to eat like a pig, indulge in all of your favorite junk foods, and swear off grilled chicken until spring, you're not doing it right—unless part of your plan is putting on as much fat as you do muscle. And while supplements can be a big help along the way, it's mostly clean, whole foods that will keep you making gains all winter long.

There are plenty of foods that facilitate lean muscle gains, but if you're wondering exactly what that diet strategy looks like, check out this sample 24-hour, clean-bulking meal plan:

Sample meal plan

Breakfast

8 oz black coffee

3 scrambled eggs

1 apple

Lunch

3 oz grilled salmon

Large raw salad with 2 Tbsp olive oil and vinegar

2 cups sweet potato (cooked)

Snack

Meal-replacement shake with 50g protein, 25g carbs, 5g fat

Post-workout

25g whey protein

1 banana

Dinner

6 oz grilled chicken breast

3 cups white rice or potato (cooked)

Steamed broccoli

Dessert