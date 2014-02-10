Valentine's Day Partner Workout: The Meal Plan

As Valentine’s Day approaches, we always seem to think about doing the same thing for our sweetheart – a rose, a restaurant, maybe a movie. But this clichéd routine is sure to grow old. Instead, why not show a little initiative and creativity by creating a wonderful, physique-friendly meal that tastes great?

It’s time to think outside the box of chocolates. Here, we’ll show you how to create a steakhouse-quality protein with a side of Italian goodness that won’t negate today’s workout. And since it is Valentine’s Day, there will be dessert. It may not be as decadent as cheesecake but it also won’t be as predictable.

Main Course: The Perfect Steak

Anyone can throw a steak on the grill, but it takes a little more time and creativity to construct a phenomenal steak. Tell yourself that they’re worth it and it’ll reflect in the quality of the meat.

Ingredients

12 ounces Beef Tenderloin

4 pinches Coarse sea salt

2 pinches Pepper

2 pinches Ground cinnamon

1-2 tsp. Pure honey (warmed)

Olive oil cooking spray

Preparation

Preheat oven to 300 degrees with a cookie sheet and a meat rack if you have one.

Preheat non-stick frying pan on medium-high heat, lightly coat with spray and place the steak into the pan. Sear until nicely browned (3-5 minutes) and then flip the steak and repeat on the other side.

Place the steak into the oven and roast until desired doneness (10-25 minutes). Use a meat thermometer if you’re unsure.

In a small bowl mix salt, pepper, cinnamon and honey (warmed).

Remove steak and let it rest 3-5 minutes on top of the stove and then serve. Pour small bowl of ingredients over the steak.

Nutrition Data

(Per 6 ounce serving)

CALORIES: 260

PROTEIN: 37.5 g

CARBS: 5 g

FAT: 10 g

How Done is Done?

Try using a meat thermometer to achieve the ideal level of doneness

Meat Temperature Doneness

125-130 F Rare

130-140 F Medium-Rare

140-150 F Medium

150-155 F Medium-Well

160-212 F Well