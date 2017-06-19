Rob Gronkowski Parties with Flo Rida

There's no doubt that many professional athletes like to party, but few do it better than NFL All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk is never one to shy away from the spotlight. Whether he's catching a bouquet toss at a wedding or crashing the ring at WrestleMania 33, the outgoing Patriot knows how to make a splash in public.

Gronk's latest public escapade came just this past weekend when he hit the stage with rapper and former M&F cover model Flo Rida at the Shrine Nightclub in Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut. Of course it was only a matter of time before Gronkowski ripped off his shirt while flaunting his off-the-field moves to the frenzy of fans.

To see Gronk in true party form, check out the clip below from the Only In Boston Twitter account.

Last night, Gronk partied with Flo Rida at Shrine Foxwoods.



@BCAR603 @TheRealDJJD pic.twitter.com/aQoVhEecfh — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) June 18, 2017

This wasn't the first time the football star and world-famous rapper have partied together. Last year Flo Rida was a featured guest on Gronk's infamous party cruise, which set sail to Gronk's private island.

With training camp still several weeks off, it doesn't look like Gronk will be jumping off the party cruise, train, or bus any time soon, and his fans wouldn't have it any other way. As for coach Bill Belichick, that's another story.

Stay tuned for Gronk's next shirtless appearance at a club near you.