Shake Up Your Post-Workout Smoothies

Brian Klutch

There’s nothing like an icy smoothie to help you recharge after a tough, sweat-inducing workout. But blending together the usual combo of milk, ice, protein powder, and fruit can start to feel a little blah. To shake things up, try adding fresh ingredients and unexpected combos that deliver tons of flavor plus key nutrients while still delivering the important components you need to enhance recovery and help your muscles rebuild pronto.

Inspired by everyone’s favorite sandwich, this smoothie is jam-packed with nutritional goodies, including tangy kefir, which is even richer in gut-friendly probiotics than yogurt. You’ll also find dried cherries, whose antioxidants can help accelerate post-workout muscle recovery, and wheat germ for a range of must-have nutrients like zinc, magnesium, and B vitamins.

Power powders: Beyond whey, you can now source out a number of alternative nonsoy plant-based powders such as hemp, pea, pumpkin or sunflower seeds, and rice.

