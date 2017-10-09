Shake Up Your Post-Workout Smoothies

Give your blender a reboot with these innovative, protein-packed, frozen combos.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie

Brian Klutch

There’s nothing like an icy smoothie to help you recharge after a tough, sweat-inducing workout. But blending together the usual combo of milk, ice, protein powder, and fruit can start to feel a little blah. To shake things up, try adding fresh ingredients and unexpected combos that deliver tons of flavor plus key nutrients while still delivering the important components you need to enhance recovery and help your muscles rebuild pronto.

Inspired by everyone’s favorite sandwich, this smoothie is jam-packed with nutritional goodies, including tangy kefir, which is even richer in gut-friendly probiotics than yogurt. You’ll also find dried cherries, whose antioxidants can help accelerate post-workout muscle recovery, and wheat germ for a range of must-have nutrients like zinc, magnesium, and B vitamins.

Power powders: Beyond whey, you can now source out a number of alternative nonsoy plant-based powders such as hemp, pea, pumpkin or sunflower seeds, and rice.

Mean Green Smoothie Packs

Brian Klutch

Green smoothies are a great way to sneak more veggies into your diet. But gathering all the ingredients when you want to blend one can be a pain. Plan ahead with these ready-to-go subzero smoothie packs, and you’ll be sipping a protein-packed nutrient payload in mere moments.

Strike a balance: A perfect smoothie should have a mix of quality carbs, protein, and healthy fats. Look for protein from powders, dairy like yogurt or cottage cheese, or silken tofu. Fat can include nuts, seeds, and ground flax. Carbs should hail from whole foods like veggies and fruits.

Pear Smoothie Bowl With Quick Granola

Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine

Smoothie bowls remain an Insta-rage; this version gives you creamy, crunchy goodness with a protein punch thanks to the pairing of pasteurized egg whites and Greek yogurt. Plus, pears offer up a good source of fiber, a nutrient that most of us still need more of in our diets.

Flavor boosters: A touch of spice like cinnamon or nutmeg can instantly transform a smoothie from meh to memorable. Other practically no-calorie add-ins include fresh herbs, citrus zest, and extracts like vanilla or almond.

Beet Cheesecake Smoothie

Brian Klutch

It's probably not the first ingredient you think of, but throw some naturally sweet beets into your smoothie and you'll get a dose of exercise-boosting nitrates, along with magnesium and fiber.

If you don't have a high-powered blender, use pre-cooked beets. You'll also find anabolic whey protein from the ricotta and heart-healthy omega-3 fat in the walnuts.

Follow the leader: For easier blending, add liquids first; then soft items like yogurt and nut butters; then harder ingredients, such as raw vegetables; and finally, frozen fruit or ice. This helps lubricate the blender's blades so they'll cut through the harder stuff and extend the life span of less-powerful machines.

Chocolate Fudge Milkshake

Dennis Lane / Getty

The secret to this drink’s deliciously thick, fudgy consistency? Credit creamy avocado, along with dried plums, for natural sweetness and dissolved coffee to enhance the protein powder’s chocolatey flavor. The combo of protein, carbs, and healthy fats also makes it a stellar post-gym recovery aid.

