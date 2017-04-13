Does Your Gym Carry Quest Products?

Sponsored Content

There’s a new trend emerging around certain gyms across America. Recently, Quest Nutrition teamed up with 24 Hour Fitness to feature Quest Bars, Beyond Cereal Bars, and Quest Protein Powders where you work out. From the looks of it, the program is only available in certain areas, but could catch on locally.

There seems to be an excitement around the partnership. In fact, Quest Nutrition has done several exclusive tasting events in local L.A. 24 Hour Fitness locations. Any random day can transform your gym into a Mocha Madness event like in the video below.

Does this sound like a transformation you’d like at your gym? The convenience of being able to easily pick up a pre- or post-workout protein boost is pretty cool. Just think if you forgot to bring your shaker bottle or favorite Quest Bar flavor in your gym bag—no sweat, no need to make a special stop on the way home, your protein boost is in house.

