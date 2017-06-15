Supp of the Month: Six Star Pre-Workout Explosion

Some days you're desperate for a pick-me-up—the kind that coffee or splashing cold water on your face can’t provide. After all, building muscle and strength requires a lot more nutrition than a mocha latte can provide.

This is where Six Star’s new Pre-Workout Explosion comes in. Chock-full of ingredients that include focus-boosting caffeine, this pre-workout supp helps prime you for a seriously explosive training session.

Pre-Workout Explosion is the creation of some of the world’s top ergogenic scientists. It begins with a clinically researched dose of caffeine shown to increase energy levels, improve focus, and amp up training intensity. To help you make the most of each training session, Six Star also added arginine AKG, a unique form of the amino acid arginine, which produces nitric oxide, an ingredient that increases blood flow to help deliver nutrients to your muscles.

Additionally, Pre-Workout Explosion contains CarnoSyn, a brand of beta-alanine, which is an important compound that increases carnosine content in muscles (see below). This helps buffer lactic acid to support greater muscular endurance.

Pre-Workout Explosion also has creatine monohydrate, an organic acid necessary for regeneration of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the fuel of muscular contractions, which is proven to improve power, boost strength, and build muscle mass. Collectively, this all creates a recipe for a kick-ass workout every time you train.

Want proof? In one study, subjects consuming creatine, as found in Pre-Workout Explosion, increased their bench-press strength by 18.6% in just 10 days. In addition, with a two-scoop dose, this pre-training formula delivers 270mg of caffeine, an amount that will increase energy for greater intensity when you train.

Six Star also offers Pre-Workout Ripped, a pre-workout and weight-loss hybrid formula.

A BETTER PRE-WORKOUT

Carnosine, which is a dipeptide molecule made up of amino acids, beta-alanine, and histidine, has buffering properties that help to reduce muscular fatigue. However, the problem is that its abundance is dictated by beta-alanine concentrations. Fortunately, CarnoSyn (found in products like Six Star Pre-Workout) can help to increase those carnosine levels and boost endurance.

Get Pumped: Pre-Workout Explosion’s dose of arginine AKG delivers skin-tearing pumps.