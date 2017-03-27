Dymatize Leads Way with Potent Protein Formulation

Sponsored Content

For the fourth year in a row, Dymatize ISO100 has been voted the best isolate protein in a survey that included millions of consumers across the world.

So, what makes ISO100 the Best of the Best?

ISO100’s primary protein source is hydrolyzed 100% Whey Protein Isolate, one of the fastest absorbing, purest forms of bioavailable protein. This means your body can absorb the protein it needs to build and repair muscle faster. This is critical when it comes to building lean mass and recovering as quickly as possible.

ISO100 has been specially designed to deliver more of what you want, and not much of anything else. It is formulated using a cross-flow micro filtration, multi-step purification process that preserves important muscle-building protein fractions while removing excess carbohydrates, fat, lactose and cholesterol.

Photo Courtesy of Dymatize

Here is what you get with this ultra-premium protein from Dymatize:

25g of Hydrolyzed 100% Whey Protein Isolate

Ultra-Fast Absorption

5.5g of BCAAs and 2.7g L-Leucine

0g of Fat and 1g or less of Sugar

0g of Lactose and Free of Gluten

ISO100 also carries the Informed-Choice Trusted by Sport certification that affirms that products are free of banned substances.

You are sure to enjoy its delicious taste and best-in-class mixability. Try it in a variety of flavors including the newest additions Chocolate Coconut, Cinnamon Bun, Orange Dreamsicle, and Fudge Brownie.

This content is supplied and sponsored by Dymatize. For more information on Dymatize, please visit Dymatize.com. These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for advice from your physician or other healthcare professional. Consult with a health-care professional before starting any diet/nutrition, exercise, or supplementation program.