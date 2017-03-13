Sponsored Content

The New Mocha Chocolate Chip Quest Bar is just around the corner. Set for release to specialty retailers like GNC and Vitamin Shoppe and from Questnutrition.com and Amazon.com on March 21. So there’s not much more of a wait. What sets this bar apart from other protein bars?

Quest Bars are one of the only true high protein, low carb protein bars. Quest Bars use Soluble Corn Fiber instead of fiber sources that can turn to carbohydrates under certain conditions. Quest Bars are actually low carb bars.

The protein blend in Quest Bars is a high quality, leucine rich isolate blend. So you won’t get unnecessary ingredients like extra lactose and fat from protein concentrates. And since the Mocha Bar is sweetened with Stevia and Erythritol it’s a natural Quest Bar like Double Chocolate Chunk, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cinnamon Roll and others. You won’t find sucralose in the ingredients list here.

Let’s take a look at the nutrition label:

Quest is known for nutrition label accuracy and the Mocha Chocolate Chip Bar brings the same stellar profile. 20g protein/serving, less than 1g of sugar and only 4g Net Carbs. Packed with coffee flavoring, the Mocha Chocolate Chip Bar is the perfect breakfast companion to your morning coffee. And don’t worry, there’s no caffeine in the bar so it makes a great afternoon go-to when you don’t want the effects of caffeine late in the day.

Wake up to better breakfast snacks on March 21st!

