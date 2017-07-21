Supp of the Month: Whey Better for More Muscle

The fact of the matter is that not all whey proteins are created equal. Which is why it’s critical to lean on a trusted brand that delivers results.

MHP’s new Super Premium Whey Protein+ is a unique, 25g protein blend that combines whey protein hydrolysate (WPH), whey protein isolate (WPI), and whey protein concentrate (WPC) for faster absorption speed of amino acids and muscle-building protein into muscle cells.

What’s more, this protein packs 11.9g of anabolic amino acids per serving. Among these are 5.6g of the critically important branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs)—the most anabolic of all aminos—in a 2:1:1 ratio of leucine to isoleucine and valine.

And while the above stats pretty much describe the perfect formula, Whey Protein+ goes above and beyond with a groundbreaking complex called BCKA to help fight muscle breakdown. BCKA, by the way, stands for branched-chain keto acids, a series of aminos that possess anti-catabolic properties that help reduce protein breakdown in muscle tissue during high-intensity training.

As part of MHP’s Premium Series of supplements, Whey Protein+ is Choice Certified to ensure it doesn’t contain any banned substances or hidden compounds. And like all of its products, this muscle-building powerhouse uses clean-labeling guidelines so that you know exactly what you’re putting in your body.

But when all is said and done, if the shakes taste disgusting, you won’t drink them. Fortunately for you, MHP’s proprietary flavoring system delivers a rich and creamy milk-shake-like consistency. It’s available in three flavors—chocolate, vanilla, and gingerbread cookie—and each tasty serving contains only 120 to 130 calories. To find out more about this first-rate supplement, visit reachyourmhp.com.

