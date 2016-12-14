Supp of the Week: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Sponsored Content

When we’re in the gym day in and day out, driving all focus toward building and enhancing our muscles for optimal physical performance, we often forget those key nutrients which not only help us reach those goals, but allow us to recover and repair throughout our journey. We fail to consider the nutrition needed by those parts of the muscle that hold our joints in place, ultimately granting us the ability to lift, lunge, squat and jump.

Our tendons, ligaments, cartilage and bone are as important – if not more so – than the muscle itself and require specific nourishment to maintain their health, strength and longevity. That specific whole-food nutrient being collagen. The first step to bettering overall performance and connective tissue health is ensuring our diets are rich in this powerhouse protein. And, unless we’re making a specific point to eat foods containing collagen, it’s likely we’re getting very little, if any at all. While building muscle is still an important aspect of achieving optimal endurance and strength, we can’t discount the importance of the very flexible collagen structures that provide us with unwavering control and stability. With this understanding, we must always remember to feed and fuel every part of our body – not just the muscle.

Collagen Peptides are the perfect protein to consume before and after exercise, helping to maintain and restore the protein content of muscle. All natural, pasture-raised and grass-fed, Vital Proteins’ Collagen Peptides are gluten-free, rBGH-free, Kosher, Paleo, Non-GMO and Whole30 approved. No fillers, no additives. The odorless and tasteless nature of these peptides makes them the perfect addition to a pre or post workout shake, protein pancakes or even a cup of coffee. Per serving: 18 grams of protein, 0 carbohydrates, 72 calories.

This content is sponsored and supplied by Vital Proteins: www.vitalproteins.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.