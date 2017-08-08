How Thomas Firshing Defied the Odds and Got Fit

Sponsored content

What do you do when you wake up in an emergency room after suffering two heart attacks only to hear a priest reading you your last rites? Thomas Firshing was almost left for dead. After locking himself in his room for an extended period of time, his depression led him to find comfort in food. So much so that at his heaviest, he topped 702 pounds.

When he was told by doctors that he was too big to save, Thomas somehow kept the flame of life alive. A promising weight loss plan led to a 100-lb weight loss, but depression reared up again and Thomas gained back the weight he lost.

One day, a chance encounter with a stranger put him on a path to not only reignite his will to live, but to defy the odds and make an incredible comeback.

Watch Thomas’ life-changing transformation here.

