3 Best Joint-Friendly Supps for Lifters

MarsBars / Getty
It may come as a surprise, but if there’s one supplement every bodybuilder should take, it’s fish oil. Fish oil? Yes, and here’s why: It contains the omega-3 fatty acids EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), both of which provide anti-inflammatory effects in addition to a slew of health benefits. These include reduced risk of heart disease and stroke, improved immune and brain function, prevention of muscle breakdown, enhanced muscle growth, and increased fat-burning. Studies show that fish oil supplements also reduce inflammation and pain associated with arthritis, and that as little as 1,200mg per day of EPA and DHA can provide these benefits.
Most fish oil products, however, contain only about 18% EPA and 12% DHA, or 30% total omega-3 fatty acids. Since a 1g capsule provides about 300mg of omega-3s, you need at least 4g of fish oil total per day. Go with 2–3g with breakfast and dinner for joint protection, muscle growth, fat loss, and overall health.