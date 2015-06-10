3 Best Joint-Friendly Supps for Lifters

Yuri_Arcurs / Getty

Before you close the page because you think this type of stack is only for those “old” guys who read M&F, consider this: Heavy lifting has been shown to initiate inflammatory processes that not only cause destruction of joint cartilage but also inhibit its rebuilding. So even if your joints move like well-oiled machines today, too much heavy lifting could make you move like the Tin Man well before old age sets in.



Sure, you can lighten your lifting load to protect your joints, but doing so will limit muscle growth. Instead of sacrificing your muscularity in favor of your joints, alternate your workouts between heavy and light days, and consider taking joint-health supplements regularly to protect them from the trauma brought on by heavy lifting.

Best supplements for joint health

Fish oil

Glucosamine

Curcumin

Click through to find out just how these supps can help you protect your joints, and how much of each you should be taking.